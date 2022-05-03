Game 24 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Angels

The Red Sox are desperately in need of a statement series at some point soon, and playing the Angels with some of the biggest names in the sport would be a good way to do it, especially after dropping two of three to the Orioles. They’ll have their best starter to date on the mound, Michael Wacha, while the Angels counter with Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

