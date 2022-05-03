Red Sox vs. Angels lineups: Is today the day it all turns around?

The Red Sox hope a little home cooking can get them point in the right direction behind Michael Wacha tonight at Fenway Park (7:10 p.m., NESN).

I was going to start this section—to indicate that the Sox cannot do baseball well these days—by saying “the hits just keep on coming,” but I quickly realized how bad it would sound. Yes, they scored some runs once Sunday’s game was restarted, but in general the Sox are just totally lifeless at the plate, being dominated by the likes of Jordan Lyles. Now they get friggin’ Thor himself, Noah Syndergaard, which means we can probably expect the likes of this:

The “good” news is that Wacha is on the mound, and his results have been good. The bad news is that they’ve also been kinda lucky. The worse news is that the Angels have Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, who collectively win all the MVP awards because they are good at baseball. So that’s a thing Wacha will have to contend with beyond just normal regression.

At the plate, the Red Sox have their mostly normal lineup out there for this one, with Franchy Cordero starting at first base against the right-handed Syndergaard, and Kevin Plawecki in for Christian Vázquez behind the plate.

Full lineups are below: