OTM Open Thread 5/3: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. We’ve made it to a new month - and the first one wasn’t great, although there were positives. The Red Sox face a much tougher challenge than over the weekend with Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and the Los Angeles Angels coming to town. The first game of the three-game series starts at 7:10 PM ET. The Celtics play the Bucks in Game two of their playoff series at 7:00 PM ET. Tough competition for Boston fans….maybe. Talk about what you want, think about the bats heating up, and be good to one another.