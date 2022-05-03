Daily Red Sox Links: Chaim Bloom, Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Walter

Chaim Bloom was the main architect of this Red Sox roster, as he has been for the previous two seasons. He is not blind to the fact that the group is not performing how fans would want to see early this season, but he’s not ready to totally panic just yet. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Contrary to what most would have foreseen before the season started, it’s been the offense that has been most frustrating so far in 2022. Chad Jennings digs into those woes. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

We obviously hope this doesn’t happen, but if the Red Sox do continue down this path, will a Xander Bogaerts trade this summer be possible? Ken Rosenthal gave his thoughts on his latest podcast. (WEEI)

One of the big topics around the league has been the state of the physical baseball, something that has been the center of conversation far too often in recent seasons. Some Red Sox pitchers had opinions on the matter. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

With the Angels coming to town this week, Shohei Ohtani was supposed to make an appearance at Fenway. After an injury, it’s not certain he’ll be on the mound. (Boston.com)

SoxProspects handed out their prospects of the month award for April. (James Crowell; SoxProspects)