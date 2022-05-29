Red Sox Minor Lines: Worcester combines for a 10-inning shutout

Worcester W 2-0 (F/10)

Jarren Duran, CF: 1-5 Connor Wong, C: 1-5, 1 RBI Ryan Fitzgerald, 3B: 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K Jonathan Araúz, SS: 0-4 Yolmer Sánchez, 2B: 2-4, 1 R

Silvino Bracho (SP): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (37 pitches) Taylor Cole: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (25 pitches) Eduard Bazardo: 2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (38 pitches) Zack Kelly (W): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (35 pitches) Kaleb Ort (SV): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (12 pitches)

It’s an impressive thing any time you can go ten innings as a team without allowing a run. It’s even more impressive when you can do so in a bullpen game, which is what Worcester did on Saturday. Using five different pitchers, four of whom went at least two innings, they kept Lehigh off the board all game. Bracho continues to impress me and looks like a guy who should be getting more attention as a potential call-up. He’s not the most exciting name and was brought in as a minor-league free agent rather than being developed in the system, but he’s shown upside at the major-league level in the past and has been mostly very good this season. In 23 1⁄ 3 innings, the 29-year-old has a 3.09 ERA, striking out 30 to go with only three walks. I’m certainly not suggesting he’ll solve Boston’s ninth inning problems, but as they continue to look for the right mix of arms in that bullpen he could be a middle relief solution.

Portland L 6-9

Nick Sogard, 2B: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R Devlin Granberg, LF: 2-4, 1 3B, 2 R, 1 RBI Pedro Castellanos, DH: 1-4, 1 R Izzy Wilson, RF: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K Christian Koss, SS: 3-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI

Chris Murphy (SP; L): 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 4 K (87 pitches) Jacob Wallace: 1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (21 pitches)

Overall it’s been quite a strong year for Murphy, with his control issues very rarely getting in the way of his plus stuff, leading to good results overall. Unfortunately that was not the case on Saturday. The southpaw walked four batters in five innings, also throwing a wild pitch and making an error on a pick off attempt. These kinds of starts happen, but also illustrate why there is some concern about his ability to stick in the rotation. That said, he certainly hasn’t pitched his way out of that role in just one start, as he still has an impressive 2.47 ERA on the season. It’s just that this is an ongoing concern.

Greenville G1 L 2-3

Tyler McDonough, DH: 0-4, 3 K Matthew Lugo, 2B: 0-3, 1 K Nicholas Northcut, SS: 0-3, 1 K, 1 E Alex Binelas, 3B: 0-3, 1 K Gilberto Jimenez, CF: 1-3, 1 R, 1 E Joe Davis, 1B: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Wyatt Olds (SP; L): 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (84 pitches)

Greenville G2 L 1-5

Tyler McDonough, 2B: 1-2, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 1 SB Gilberto Jimenez, C:F 0-3, 2 K Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 0-3, 2 K Alex Binelas, 1B: 0-3, 3 K

Yusniel Padron-Artiles (SP; L): 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 6 K (68 pitches)

This was a largely uneventful doubleheader for Greenville, who quietly dropped each game. The one thing that does stand out to me here is Northcut playing shortstop in the first. As far as I can tell, this is the first time he’s played the position as a pro, and given his profile as a borderline third baseman I imagine he won’t get too many more chances.

Salem G1 L 6-7

Eddinson Paulino, SS: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 R Brainer Bonaci, 2B: 1-3, 1 BB Blaze Jordan, 1B: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI Nathan Hickey, C: 0-1, 3 BB, 1 R, 1 K Eduardo Lopez, CF: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 R Tyler Miller, 3B: 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI Niko Kavadas, DH: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K

Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP): 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 5 K (76 pitches) Joey Stock: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (26 pitches)

Salem G2 W 3-1

Eddinson Paulino, 3B: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K, E Brainer Bonaci, SS: 1-3, 1 R, SB Nathan Hickey, DH: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 RBI Tyler Miller, LF: 1-3 Niko Kavadas, 1B: 1-2, 1 BB Jose Garcia, C: 2-3, 1 R

Angel Bastardo (SP): 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K (45 pitches)

This was another relatively uneventful doubleheader, though at least Salem was able to grab a win in there. The guy who stands out to me here is Hickey, who may be due for a promotion soon. He hasn’t had a particularly loud season, and I think the team would certainly want to keep him down longer than this, but sometimes hitters are just too advanced for levels. The pitching quality in A-Ball is lower than it was before short-season leagues were cut, and some players just can’t be challenged. Hickey, as an example, has a 24 percent walk rate. He’s not an elite prospect, but I don’t really know what he’s getting out of it at this point when he’s literally walking in a quarter of his plate appearances.

Player of the Day: Christian Koss

Player of the Day Tracker