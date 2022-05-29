Red Sox vs. Orioles lineups: Salvage operation

The Red Sox can manage a split of this weekend’s four-game series with a win against the Orioles this afternoon behind Nick Pivetta (1:35 p.m., NESN).

This is not how this weekend was supposed to go. Well, outside of Nate Eovaldi’s complete game it wasn’t. But these things happen over the interminable length of the season, and we can simply just roll with them.

The good news is that the resurgent Nick Pivetta is on the mound, which should give everyone a feeling of security. Lefty Bruce Zimmermann is on the mound for Baltimore, which means we get the largely right-handed assemblage of Sox starters.

Nothing much changes for the Orioles except that Robinson Chirinos is behind the plate for the Sunday start at catcher, with Adley Rutschman DHing.