Daily Red Sox Links: Nathan Eovaldi, Josh Winckowski, Gabe Kapler

Nathan Eovaldi has had some big ups and downs throughout his career, but there’s plenty to be proud of in his long time in the majors. On Saturday in the first game of Boston’s doubleheader against Baltimore, he added another one to the list, finally going the distance for the first time. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

The righty’s performance shows that the team needs to ride its starting pitching. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

In the second game of the twin bill, Josh Winckowski made his major-league debut. He wasn’t happy with his performance and will be ready when he gets another chance. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Another pitching prospect, Brayan Bello, is making waves in the Red Sox system as he approaches being ready for his big league debut. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

After last week’s school shooting in Texas, former Red Sox outfielder and current Giants manager decided not to come out for the anthem. He’s gotten support from other managers, including Alex Cora. (Bernie Wilson; Boston.com)