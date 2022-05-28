Red Sox vs. Orioles Lineups: Chance to Win the Day

The Red Sox took the first installment of a day-night doubleheader against the Orioles on Saturday and because Nathan Eovaldi pitched all nine innings of the 5-3 win, the bullpen will be well-stocked behind game two starter Josh Winckowski, who will be making his major league debut in the nightcap against Denyi Reyes, a former Red Sox minor leaguer who is making just his second appearance in the bigs.

A few regulars from both teams are sitting for the second game. For the Red Sox, Trevor Story and JD Martinez will swap spots from the first game, with Story back in the lineup while Martinez sits. Xander Bogaerts also get the night off and Christian Arroyo will play short. Baltimore’s Trey Mancini is also absent but Baltimore’s top prospect Adley Rutschman is going to play in game two after sitting in game one.

First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. but there’s at least a 50% chance of thunderstorms in Boston until 9 p.m. so it is possible that the start is delayed. Here’s how the Sox and O’s will lineup for game two, whenever that may begin.