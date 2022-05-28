Red Sox vs. Orioles Lineups: Let’s Play Two

I’m trying to hang on to a little bit of perspective after last night. Sure, jumping out to multiple six-run leads just to blow it in the final three innings against the Baltimore Orioles of all teams is not ideal. It was a brutal loss but the good thing is that it only counts as one. The Red Sox are still pretty hot after winning 11 of their last 16 games. Yeah, I’m still concerned about the bullpen, especially given that the front office seems to think they can address it by just calling someone up from Worcester or moving their best reliever to the starting rotation.

The Red Sox have two chances to get back on track today. They will play a doubleheader against the O’s today, with the first game set to start at 12:10 p.m. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound and it seems like Nate is drawing a favorable matchup. His biggest struggles have come when he gives up home runs and the Orioles have hit the fourth-fewest homers in the American League and the eighth-fewest in all of baseball.

The Orioles will send right-hander Jordan Lyles to the mound and sit top-prospect Adley Rutschman while they look to ride the momentum of their spectacular Friday night comeback into a win today. Here’s how both squads lineup for game one of the doubleheader.