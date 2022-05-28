Red Sox Minor Lines: Two games postponed

Worcester W 16-2

Jarren Duran, CF: 1-3, 3 BB, 1 K Jonathan Araúz, 2B: 1-5, 1 BB, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Rob Refsynder, DH: 4-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI Ronaldo Hernández, C: 2-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Roberto Ramos, 1B: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI Jaylin Davis, RF: 4-5, 1 2B, 1 BB, 4 R, 4 RBI Yolmer Sánchez, SS: 1-2, 1 HR, 3 BB, 3 R, 3 RBI

Brian Keller (SP): 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 K (63 pitches) Geoff Hartlieb (W): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (29 pitches) Ryan Brasier: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (13 pitches) Andrew Politi: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (19 pitches) Frank German: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (13 pitches)

This was just a total onslaught put on by the Worcester offense on Friday, matching what the big league squad did twice in the week and scoring 16 runs. They certainly had their fair of hits with 15, but what perhaps stands out even more was drawing 10 walks, with both Sánchez and Duran drawing three free passes. We also saw another multi-hit game from Hernández, who continues to heat up. He won’t come up without an injury, and even then he is still probably behind Connor Wong on the depth chart, but he’s showing that he’s worth a look down the road. Meanwhile, it was a good game for the outfield depth with both Davis and Refsnyder coming through with four-hit games.

Portland L 2-3

David Hamilton, SS: 0-5, 2 K Devlin Granberg, LF: 0-3, 1 K Pedro Castellanos, 1B: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 R Hudson Potts, 3B: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 E Nick Sogard, 2B: 2-4, 2 K, 1 SB

Dylan Spacke (SP): 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (47 pitches) Brett Kennedy: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (20 pitches)

This was mostly a tough day for the Portland offense, though not without its chances as they went 0-7 with runners in scoring position on the day. Their best hitter all year, Hamilton, went 0-5, which is typically a recipe for a long day. That said, there was yet another strong showing from Castellanos, who remains one of the hottest hitters in the system. He now has four multi-hit games in his last six and five in his last nine, and after putting up a .388 OPS in April, he’s slashing .329/.350/.605 in the month of May. He’s repeating the level, which tempers any enthusiasm off the bat, but it’s still nice to see. As we’ve said before, he’s probably waiting on a Triston Casas promotion before he gets bumped up unless they’re interested in putting him back in the outfield, where he spent most of 2021.

Greenville PPD

Salem PPD

Player of the Day: Rob Refsnyder

