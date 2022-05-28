Daily Red Sox Links: Josh Winckowski, Carlos Martínez, Chris Sale

This isn’t much of a surprise as they’ve hinted at it and all but confirmed it all week, but prospect Josh Winckowski is with the team and will make his major-league debut for a start in Saturday’s doubleheader. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

As stated, Winckowski is coming up for a spot start and is expected to go right back down following the twin bill. But at the same time, Friday was yet another reminder of how much help this bullpen needs. Perhaps the prospect could be the boost they need. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Earlier this month, as the Red Sox continued. Their search for the right mix of pitchers, they took a chance signing Carlos Martínez to a minor-league deal, but he was released after only two starts. Now we know that was because of a failed PED test that will keep him off the field for 80 games. (The Athletic)

Chris Sale is not eligible to return from the injured list until next month, but he is working his way back now and shouldn’t be too far off from a rehab assignment. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

More and more teams are coming up with City Connect jersey ideas, so where do Boston’s marathon-inspired threads rank? (Tim Kelly; WEEI)