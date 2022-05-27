Red Sox vs. Orioles lineups: Grins and Garrett

The Red Sox return home from their trip from Chicago to face down the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park behind Garrett Whitlock (7:10 p.m., AppleTV+, link here).

After a quiet day for the bats on Wednesday night they came roaring to life on Thursday, and they’ll try to keep it going against Kyle Bradish, who sports a 5.74 ERA and is generally the type of player they should be able to keep it going against. Whitlock will look to rebound from his worst start of the season to push the Sox to within a game of .500 for the first time since the opening series of the year.

There’s nothing special about today’s lineups (outside of Boston’s first meeting with No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman) so I encourage you to go read Matt’s farewell announcement. As much as Over the Monster is a “Red Sox community,” it’s been largely him for the last five years, especially on Twitter, where he’s been incredible. He will be missed, especially by me.

Here are the lineups: