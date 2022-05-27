Over The Monster is looking for a site manager

As Matt announced this morning, he will be leaving Over The Monster. He has done an incredible job making OTM a powerhouse of Red Sox coverage and we will sorely miss him. We will be looking for someone to fill his shoes, and that person could be you!

What does the role entail?

This person is in change of managing a content calendar, assigning stories to bloggers and contributing to Over The Monster. In addition, this person will be responsible for helping bring readers quality coverage of everything Boston Red Sox.

This is a contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Red Sox.

Have writing and/or digital media experience — and experience writing about MLB and/or the Red Sox is a plus.

The ability to edit and write clean copy.

The ability to communicate efficiently.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous writing and/or digital media experience, and one writing sample showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. Please email the materials to Tanya Anderson, MLB Associate Director, at tanya[dot]anderson[at]sbnation[dot]com. Please headline the subject of the email as “Over The Monster: Site manager application”

Vox Media, SB Nation, and Over The Monster are committed to bringing you coverage of the Red Sox from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.