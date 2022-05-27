The end of the line

When I was a sophomore in college, I really had no idea what I was doing with my life. I was in college studying to be a middle school math teacher, but I was quickly coming to the realization that I did not want to do that, or any teaching. I also very much did not want to start on a new major path, partially because I did not much enjoy school and didn’t want to do more than I had to, and also because I had no clue what I would even switch to. The only thing that I had ever really been interested in to that point in my life was sports, and I certainly wasn’t going to be an athlete. I also didn’t really think I could ever write about it because, well, I hated writing. It was honestly the biggest reason I chose math as the subject I wanted to teach.

Still, I needed some sort of direction, and at this time I was starting to immerse myself in the internet sports blog culture, finding fresh new perspectives I hadn’t heard or read in newspapers or on sports radio, and thinking maybe I could do that. I never really believed that I could, but the voice in the back of my head begging me to try it would not let up. So in March of 2011, I started my own blog with the idea that I’d try it for a few months, fail miserably, and at least be able to tell my future self I gave it a shot before trying something new.

A funny thing happened. I didn’t fail, and I’m still here more than a decade later doing it and making a living off of it. I’m not saying all of this to toot my own horn (okay, maybe a little), but instead because this is where the journey comes to an end. Next Friday, I’ll be officially stepping away from OTM and the sports writing world in general and moving on to the next portion of my career and life. I’m extremely excited about what is coming next for me, but also incredibly saddened about moving on from a place that has been such a huge part of my life going back to college.

I started here at OTM working for free writing Daily Links a couple of times a week and pestering Marc and Ben to let me write more editorial pieces from time to time as well. That was in 2013, when I was still college. I’ve quite literally grown up here, going from nominally an adult but still very much a child to, well maybe still a bit of a child but much less so. The last five-plus years in particular in which I’ve been managing editor has been such a rewarding time in my life, and really the culmination of a goal that I never believed I’d actually achieve.

I know this community was around and thriving before I ever came around, and I’m extremely excited to watch it continue growing after I leave. (To that end, a posting to apply for this position should be posted shortly.) I’ve really enjoyed experiencing all the different ways people enjoy baseball through this comment section, and to be able to write for this audience for so long has been a blessing.

I’ll still be around, both in the comments section here and on the ol’ Twitter machine, so I’m not really going away per se. And honestly, there is a part of me that is excited to just be a fan again, to be able to just turn off a blowout and go to bed, and enjoy a weekend without wondering when I’ll be able to fit in writing a recap. But mostly, I’m a combination of proud of how far I got in this world given my initial expectations, and sad that it’s over. But all good things must come to an end, and it’s time for me to move to the next part of my life.

Thank you, OTM community, for reading and sharing and indulging for so many years. Go Sox!