FanPost Friday: Making new predictions

For most of this 2022 season, being a Red Sox fan has frankly been bleak. Coming off a surprisingly successful season that saw the team reach the ALCS, expectations were that they would at least stick around in contention in the toughest division in the league. Then April and early May happened, and it seemed impossible to believe that could still happen. Of course, it was always a relatively small sample and things can change quickly in this game, which is exactly what has happened over the last few weeks.

Boston has turned around their season, still looking to get to the .500 mark with their record but climbing up the standings. Early on, their offense simply could not get any runs across the plate, but during this run they’ve been the best offense in the game. They’re getting contributions from everywhere, while players like Trevor Story, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers are playing like MVP candidates at the moment.

So this brings us to our FanPost Friday question for the week. Where do you see this ending? Is this a representation of who this team really is? Is it just a flash in the pan before they return to infuriating play? Is the answer somewhere in the middle? And if so, to which end is it closer?

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.