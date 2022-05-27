Today in Red Sox History: May 27

Today in OTM History

2021: Franchy Cordero optioned to Triple-A; A year later, he is finally looking like a solid major-league player.

2019: Dustin Pedroia unsure if he’ll play again; Unfortunately, he would not, though he’d try for a little bit longer.

2018: Ranking participants in the alumni game; I had Rich Garces too low, I think.

2017: Is Joe Kelly a good setup man; This question remains unanswered in the year 2022.

2015: Eduardo Rodriguez coming up for a spot start; It was what still remains the best start of his career, and he never left the rotation.

Today in Red Sox History

2009: Daisuke Matsuzaka and the Red Sox bullpen combine to throw six wild pitches, tying a major-league record.

1988: Dwight Evans records his 2000th career hit.

1986: After the Red Sox won a game in Cleveland that was delayed and eventually cut short due to fog, Oil Can Boyd blamed it on Cleveland being too close to the ocean. (Note: They are not close to the ocean. The fog comes from Lake Erie.)

1955: First baseman Norm Zauchin has an absurd 10 RBI over the first five innings of an eventual 16-0 win over the Senators.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 54th birthday to Jeff Bagwell, who of course never played a big league game with the Red Sox but is one of the organization’s biggest what ifs, having been traded at the trade deadline in 1991 for reliever Larry Andersen. Bagwell went on to have a Hall of Fame career with the Astros.

Happy 27th birthday to Yoán Moncada, who is another former prospect traded, though this one worked a little better for the Red Sox with Chris Sale. Moncada has turned into a good player, though he’s fallen short of great to this point.

Happy 34th birthday to Garrett Richards, who, well, he had his moments with the Red Sox.

Happy 66th birthday to Mark Clear, who spent a few years in the Red Sox bullpen in the 80s, including in 1982 when he made his second career All-Star game.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.