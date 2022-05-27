Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story

Once upon a time, the Red Sox had Yoán Moncada pegged as their third baseman of the future, but things have certainly worked out with Rafael Devers in that role instead. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Elsewhere in the infield, and stop me if you’ve read this before, Xander Bogaerts is still a really good shortstop the Red Sox should be doing everything they can to keep around. Chaim Bloom says he’s in favor of doing so. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Moving over one more spot in the infield, the recent offensive eruption from Trevor Story has been the, uh, story of the last couple weeks. (Mike Lupica; MLB.com)

While we can all speculate and analyze how Story got things going again, only he knows the real answer. (Dan Mennella; WEEI/Audacy)

Bloom isn’t in a rush to figure out his strategy for the trade deadline. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Hopefully, if Bloom does decide to deal, he doesn’t include Brayan Bello and Bryan Mata. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)