Red Sox at White Sox lineups: The streak is dead. Long live the streak!

The Red Sox look to bounce back into the win column tonight behind Michael Wacha as they search for a series win tonight against Dallas Keuchel and the White Sox (8:10 p.m., NESN).

All good things come to an end—more on that tomorrow—and last night, the Sox’s winning streak went poof in a game with many lost opportunities. But for maybe the first time this season, it’s nice to enter the game after a loss without a feeling of total (baseball-related) despair. This team is trending in the right direction, but there are bound to be some bumps in the road.

Wacha returns from a trip to the Injured List to make the start against former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, who looks like he really ought to be selling organic mushrooms at a farmer’s market. Or Kombucha. Anything like that. Just enough to fill out my word quota here, and no more.