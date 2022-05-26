Red Sox at White Sox lineups: The streak is dead. Long live the streak!

The Red Sox look to bounce back into the win column tonight behind Michael Wacha as they search for a series win tonight against Dallas Keuchel and the White Sox (8:10 p.m., NESN).
All good things come to an end—more on that tomorrow—and last night, the Sox’s winning streak went poof in a game with many lost opportunities. But for maybe the first time this season, it’s nice to enter the game after a loss without a feeling of total (baseball-related) despair. This team is trending in the right direction, but there are bound to be some bumps in the road.
Wacha returns from a trip to the Injured List to make the start against former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, who looks like he really ought to be selling organic mushrooms at a farmer’s market. Or Kombucha. Anything like that. Just enough to fill out my word quota here, and no more.
Game 44 at White Sox
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|White Sox
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|White Sox
|1
|Enrique Hernández, CF
|Tim Anderson, SS
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Andrew Vaughn, RF
|3
|J.D. Martinez, DH
|AJ Pollock, LF
|4
|Xander Bogaerts, SS
|José Abreu, 1B
|5
|Trevor Story, 2B
|Yasmani Grandal, C
|6
|Alex Verdugo, LF
|Gavin Sheets, DH
|7
|Christian Vázquez, C
|Jake Burger, 3B
|8
|Bobby Dalbec, 1B
|Leury Garcia, 2B
|9
|Christian Arroyo, RF
|Adam Engel, CF
|SP
|Michael Wacha, RHP
|Dallas Keuchel, LHP
