 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Red Sox at White Sox lineups: The streak is dead. Long live the streak!

The Sox can get back on the horse tonight in Chicago behind Michael Wacha.

By bryanjoiner
/ new
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
He’s back, folks.
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox look to bounce back into the win column tonight behind Michael Wacha as they search for a series win tonight against Dallas Keuchel and the White Sox (8:10 p.m., NESN).

All good things come to an end—more on that tomorrow—and last night, the Sox’s winning streak went poof in a game with many lost opportunities. But for maybe the first time this season, it’s nice to enter the game after a loss without a feeling of total (baseball-related) despair. This team is trending in the right direction, but there are bound to be some bumps in the road.

Wacha returns from a trip to the Injured List to make the start against former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, who looks like he really ought to be selling organic mushrooms at a farmer’s market. Or Kombucha. Anything like that. Just enough to fill out my word quota here, and no more.

Game 44 at White Sox

Lineup spot Red Sox White Sox
Lineup spot Red Sox White Sox
1 Enrique Hernández, CF Tim Anderson, SS
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Andrew Vaughn, RF
3 J.D. Martinez, DH AJ Pollock, LF
4 Xander Bogaerts, SS José Abreu, 1B
5 Trevor Story, 2B Yasmani Grandal, C
6 Alex Verdugo, LF Gavin Sheets, DH
7 Christian Vázquez, C Jake Burger, 3B
8 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Leury Garcia, 2B
9 Christian Arroyo, RF Adam Engel, CF
SP Michael Wacha, RHP Dallas Keuchel, LHP

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...