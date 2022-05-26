The Red Seat Podcast: The Offense is Good?

Welcome back to another edition of the “The Red Seat” podcast. I hope you like optimism because boy do we have an optimistic show for you today!

On this episode Keaton and I breakdown just how this sizzling hot offense has been carrying the team towards victory over the last few weeks. All of a sudden the team is back in the Wild Card conversation and fully relevant again. Thank goodness!

How good has Trevor Story, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez been? We give you the numbers over the hot streak, they may shock you. How about that bottom three in the lineup? How good have they been? Can they continue to produce?

Winning is a whole lot more fun than losing and this pod will get you very excited about your baseball team!

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

