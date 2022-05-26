Today in Red Sox History: May 26

Today in OTM History

2021: The Red Sox have a pitching depth problem; This year, they finally have an enviable group of young pitchers ready to step into the rotation when needed, including Josh Winckowski this weekend.

2020: Fred Lynn is our center fielder on the All-Time Red Sox roster; A well-earned spot.

2018: The ripple effects of losing Hanley Ramirez; As it turns out, the ripple effect is the greatest season in franchise history.

2017: The first Fire Farrell Index; He did, of course, end up getting fired after that season.

2016: Dustin Pedroia is hitting like he’s 25 again; Probably the last time we could say that.

2014: Andre Ethier trade pretty much the worst idea ever; Good news for Ben, it did not happen.

Today in Red Sox History

2016: Wade Boggs has his number retired at Fenway, becoming the tenth player to have his number retired with the team.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 62nd birthday to Rob Murphy, who bounced around the league his whole career, spending two years in Boston’s bullpen including an outstanding first one in 1989 in which he finished with a 2.74 ERA over 105 innings.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.