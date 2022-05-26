Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Tanner Houck, Josh Winckowski

It wasn’t all that long ago that both Yoán Moncada and Rafael Devers were in the Red Sox farm system together, with the former being the more highly regarded prospect. Now they are facing off in Chicago, and it’s Devers that has turned himself into a bonafide star. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

The bad news for the Red Sox is that Devers is still not looking to negotiate a contract extension during the season. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

The offense had a tough time on Wednesday, but their explosion on Tuesday showed why this team can still make the playoffs, says John Tomase. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Tanner Houck had a strong showing in a multi-inning relief role in Wednesday’s loss, and he is embracing this new role in the bullpen. (Jason Ounpraseuth; NESN)

While he was mostly good on Wednesday, Rich Hill made one big mistake on Jake Burger’s home run. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

The legend of Brayan Bello just continues to grow, and he’s the most exciting pitching prospect they’ve had in years. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

Another pitching prospect, Josh Winckowski, is going to make a start in Saturday’s doubleheader, as expected. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Meanwhile, Chris Sale is making his way back and he’s happy with the progress he’s making. (Hayden Bird; Boston.com)