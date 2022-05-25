Red Sox at White Sox lineups: In our professional opinions, the Red Sox should just keep winning

The Red Sox can win their seventh game in row tonight in Chicago behind Rich Hill, who looks to move on from a brief outing last week to keep Boston moving back toward .500 (8:10 p.m., NESN).

What a difference a week makes. Before Friday, the Red Sox hadn’t won three games in a row all year. Now they’ve doubled that, most recently blitzing White Sox ace Dylan Cease in an unexpected romp over the Pale Hose on Tuesday. Tonight’s opponent is only superficially easier, as the pleasantly online Lucas Giolito heads to the mound, but after last night, it sure looks like the Sox offense is set to dictate the terms of the game either way. (Which could be quite fortuitous, given that the Celtics are on.)

The White Sox send out a lineup similar to yesterday’s but with Andrew Vaughn finally elevated to the No. 2 spot in the lineup, which stinks for us! Keep him batting low, Tony! The Red Sox send out the exact same lineup as last night’s, and why not? The good times should be kept rolling. This might just do it.