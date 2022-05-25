Red Sox Minor Lines: An undefeated day

Worcester W 13-2

Jarren Duran, CF: 3-5, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Connor Wong, C: 2-3, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB Ryan Fitzgerald, 3B: 2-6, 1 2B, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Rob Refsnyder, RF: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 K Christin Stewart, LF: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Jonathan Araúz, SS: 1-5, 1 R Ronaldo Hernández, DH: 4-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 K

Brayan Bello (SP; W): 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 10 K (97 pitches) Taylor Cole: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (20 pitches) Ryan Brasier: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (13 pitches) Frank German: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (17 pitches)

I’d be pretty curious how often we see a major-league team and its Triple-A affiliate combine for 29 runs on a single day, but I’m going to guess it’s not super often! This was a huge day for the offense, with both Hernández and Wong contributing in big ways. This is very good to see as the Red Sox really need at least one of those guys to take a step forward and solidify themselves as 2023 major leaguers. Neither of them have done that to this point this season, but hopefully this will spark some momentum for one of them. And Bello’s performance should not be lost in here either. In his second Triple-A start, he reached double digit strikeouts for a second time. He’s exciting, and not far from the majors at this point. I’d be surprised at this point if we don’t see him some time down the line in the second half.

Portland W 2-1

David Hamilton, SS: 1-3, 1 R, 1 SB Christian Koss, 2B: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K

Jay Groome (SP; W): 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (88 pitches) Chase Shugart (SV): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (21 pitches)

This game was all about the pitching, led of course by Groome, who is putting together a really solid season for Portland. The lefty’s ERA is now down to 2.89 this season after this stellar start, and it makes two straight starts in which he’s gone six innings without allowing an earned run and three straight quality starts. His strikeout stuff has been a bit inconsistent from start to start, but he’s putting up results nearly every time out. The ceiling may not be what it was when he was drafted, but there’s still a big league starter here. I should also shout out Shugart, who we haven’t talked about much here. The 2018 12th rounder moved to the bullpen for the first time this season and it’s going well with a 2.25 ERA and a strikeout per inning. Finally, the David Hamilton steals watch is at 18.

Greenville W 9-1

Nick Yorke, 2B: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K Tyler McDonough, LF: 2-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 CS Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI Alex Binelas, 3B: 2-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Matthew Lugo, SS: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 K Nicholas Northcut, 1B: 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 K Gilberto Jimenez, RF: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Brian Van Belle (SP; W): 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K (90 pitches) Devon Roedahl (H): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (22 pitches)

This was kind of a weird game for Greenville, whose offense certainly performed well, but did so mostly on by moving the line along with singles and walks. They drew nine of the latter, while eight of their 10 hits were singles. It was mostly the familiar faces coming through, although it’s certainly not common for Northcut to contribute two singles without any walks or extra-base hits. It was also a nice start from Van Belle, who isn’t much of a prospect but has had a few of these outings in the organization and is a solid organizational piece.

Salem W 6-1

Eddinson Paulino, SS: 0-4, 1 K Brainer Bonaci, DH: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 3 K, 1 SB Blaze Jordan, 3B: 0-5, 3 K Nathan Hickey, C: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI Niko Kavadas, 1B: 1-3, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI Eduardo Lopez, CF: 1-4, 1 BB Tyler Miller, LF: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBI

Gabriel Jackson (SP; W): 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K (82 pitches) Maceo Campbell: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (26 pitches)

Jackson finishes what was a fantastic day for starting pitching throughout the organization. The four starters in the minors combined to allow only five runs (three earned) over a combined 23 innings (1.17 ERA), striking out 31 and walking eight. Offensively, Miller now has home runs in three straight games as he starts to find his power stroke, while Hickey has a big game and continues his quietly strong year, now boasting a .922 OPS as a catcher.

