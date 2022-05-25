Today in Red Sox History: May 25

Today in OTM History

Today in Red Sox History

2017: The Red Sox collectively combine to strike out 20 batters, tying a major-league record. Pomeranz led the way with 11 Ks.

1984: Red Sox trade Dennis Eckersley and Mike Brumley to Chicago for Bill Buckner.

1981: Carl Yastrzemski plays in his 3000th career game, joining Ty Cobb, Stan Musial, and Hank Aaron as the only players to have achieved this. Today he’s second on that leaderboard, trailing only Pete Rose.

1906: The then Boston Pilgrims finally win, snapping a 20-game losing streak, and a 19-game losing streak at home, both of which were records.

1901: Ted Lewis throws a shutout for the then Boston Americans, the first shutout in the history of the franchise.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 49th birthday to Todd Walker, who had a long career all over the league, spending one season with the Red Sox as the starting second baseman in 2003.

