Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, David Ortiz

In today’s links, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are getting better defensively and David Ortiz has some public speaking to do.

By Phil Neuffer
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are at their best when they’re swinging the bat, but they’ve dedicated themselves to improving their work with the leather as well. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Of course, the way Devers is hitting is what is really standing out. If he keeps it up, he could collect some prestigious hardware at the end of the season. (Justin Leger; NBC Sports Boston)

After a blowout win against the White Sox last night, the Red Sox are certainly on a good trajectory. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Speaking of good trajectories, things are looking up for Chris Sale on his return from injury. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Even if David Ortiz doesn’t know exactly what he’ll say at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, I’m confident it will be great. (Chris Cotillo: MassLive)

Things seem to be going well for Jay Groome so far in 2022. (Scott Neville; NESN)

Going to Fenway Park is cool, but it might not be so cool for your wallet. (Bill Shea; The Athletic)

