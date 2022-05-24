Filed under: Gamethreads Game 42 Gamethread: Red Sox at White Sox By Matt_Collins@MattRyCollins May 24, 2022, 8:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 42 Gamethread: Red Sox at White Sox Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The Red Sox can make it six in a row tonight in a battle of the Sox, this time on the road in Chicago. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET, and it’ll be Nick Pivetta taking on Dylan Cease. Go Sox! More From Over the Monster Red Sox at White Sox lineups: Six in a row? Here we go Red Sox at White Sox Series Preview The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Sweeping Seattle New Shirt: Celebrating Franchy OTM Open Thread 5/24: It is Tuesday Minor League Players of the Week: Matthew Lugo continues his resurgence Loading comments...
