Today in Red Sox History: May 24

Today in OTM History

2021: Latest mock draft has Red Sox selecting Jack Leiter; This seemed like the best-case scenario at the time. Little did we know how things would actually go.

2020: The most underrated modern Red Sox players; Including my personal favorite Junichi Tazawa.

2019: A Kevin Youkilis appreciation post; Now he’s out here killing it on NESN.

2016: Four Red Sox prospects in Keith Law’s top 25; This was just about the peak of the system.

2014: Is 2014 a bridge year for the Red Sox?; The bridge would last two years, but it led to a good place.

Today in Red Sox History

1957: Ted Williams sparks some controversy as, on an off-day, he shot 35 pigeons with a shotgun while sitting on the bench in the Fenway bullpen.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 49th birthday to Bartolo Colón, who has become something of a legend among baseball fans in general for his build and long career, but for Red Sox fans is not so well loved after just straight-up left the team back in 2008.

Happy 44th birthday to Brad Penny, who had a couple of All-Star caliber seasons with the Dodgers in the late 2000s, but struggled in his one season in Boston.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.