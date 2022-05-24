Daily Red Sox Links: Trevor Story, Xander Bogaerts, Franchy Cordero

It has been a true tale of two seasons for the Red Sox so far in 2022, with the majority of the early going being miserable to watch but things turning around in a big way of late. What’s real? (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

A big reason for the recent turnaround has been the surging performance of Trevor Story, who has completely broken out of his season-opening slump. For his efforts, he was named Player of the Week. (Tom Westerholm; Boston.com)

Xander Bogaerts continues to produce as well, and David Ortiz is among those who thinks the team would be foolish to let him go after this season. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

In the team’s latest win, Franchy Cordero got his moment in the spotlight with a walk-off grand slam. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Could Cordero change some people’s minds about the Andrew Benintendi trade? (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

A Red Sox shortstop prospect was named to the all-prospect team for last week. (Tyler Maun; MLB.com)