The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Sweeping Seattle

The Red Sox entered this past weekend rolling, having won their last two series and looking for a third straight. They also happened to be facing off against a third straight AL West opponent, this time the Mariners. The opener of the series on Thursday was marked by a big game from Trevor Story, who is getting red hot at the plate and was awarded the Player of the Week honor for his work. The infielder homered twice on Thursday, and that was enough to lead the way to a stress-free win for the Red Sox.

Moving on to Friday, the story on offense was once again a big game from Story, though he slacked off and only hit one home run in this matchup. Of course, he made up for it with the homer being a grand slam to help lead the way to a 7-3 win. The bullpen also came up big in this game to hold the fort while the offense could open up a lead.

On Saturday, the Red Sox had a chance at their third straight series win while also leaving the door open for their first sweep of the season. Garrett Whitlock got the start as he continues to transition to the rotation, but things didn’t go well. Giving up four runs in the first, he dug his team into an early hole, but once again the bullpen kept the team in the game and leaving time for the offense to come back and win behind a two-homer game from Rafael Devers.

Finally, the finale on Sunday was a thriller. The Red Sox were out in front for most of this game, with Nathan Eovaldi cruising on the mound. The lead was never all that large, though, and eventually Seattle was able to tie it up off another homer against Eovaldi. The Red Sox got the lead right back, but after another blown save from Hansel Robles we went to extras. Boston finally got their first extra-innings win of 2022, and did it in style on a walk-off grand slam from Franchy Cordero to finish off a four-game sweep.

Now the Red Sox head to Chicago for a three-game set against the White Sox.