OTM Open Thread 5/23: It is Monday

Happy Monday! After a four-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners the Red Sox enjoy a day off. They’ll travel to Chicago to play the White Sox before heading back to Fenway Park. There’s no day baseball today, but there’s some free late baseball with MLBTV’s free game today being between the Athletics and Mariners starting at 9:40 PM ET. The Celtics will look to even their series with the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET. Talk about what you want, dance like Gino, and be good to one another.