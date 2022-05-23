Daily Red Sox Links: Franchy Cordero, Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock

Sunday ended up being a thrilling day at Fenway, with Franchy Cordero ultimately hitting a walk-off home run to wash away a blown save in the ninth and give Boston their first sweep of the season. There was some bad news before first pitch however, with J.D. Martinez being scratched from the lineup. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Fortunately, it does not appear that the Red Sox are too nervous about it. Alex Cora didn’t make any promises, but there’s at least a chance Martinez can be back in the lineup on Tuesday. (Scott Neville; NESN)

Sunday was a big one for Nathan Eovaldi as well, with the team ace looking to bounce back from a horrific outing earlier in the week. He didn’t get the win, but I’d sure say he bounced back. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

Garrett Whitlock made his worst appearance of the season on Saturday, getting the start, but he did still speak to the media after, even literally barely being able to get words out. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

As the Red Sox look to continue this hot streak, the schedule should help them out. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)