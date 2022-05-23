Today in Red Sox History: May 23

Today in OTM History

2021: Jarren Duran has himself a day in Worcester; This may have been the absolute peak of Duran Mania. (Durania?)

2020: Underrated Red Sox players by decade; We go back to the early days of the franchise’s history.

2019: Craig Kimbrel is still a free agent and the Red Sox should change that; Can they sign him now? Still looking for that ninth inning option.

2018: Are the Red Sox too reliant on home runs?; Probably the best thing I’ve ever written.

2015: Mike Napoli is back; A two-homer day for the former fan favorite.

2014: Mookie Betts will play all three outfield positions; The shift from second base to the grass did not prove to be a difficult one for him.

2013: Koji Uehara hands out violent high fives; And a legendary gif was born.

Today in Red Sox History

1999: Tom Gordon records his 50th straight save, which at the time was a record.

1996: Roger Clemens tosses a complete game, and more notably notched his first career hit, and the first for a Red Sox pitcher since 1978. He had to hit after Jose Canseco moved from DH to left field.

1978: Ownership of the Red Sox is transferred from the Yawkey Estate to a group led in part by Yawkey’s wife Jean.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 74th birthday to Reggie Cleveland, who was a swingman on Boston’s pitching staff for five years in the 70s, performing as a roughly league-average pitcher.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.