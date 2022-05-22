Red Sox Minor Lines: Matthew Lugo’s big day

Worcester L 6-7

Jarren Duran, CF: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 1 K Jeter Downs, SS: 0-1, 1 BB Ryan Fitzgerald, 1B/3B: 0-4, 2 K Jonathan Araúz, 2B/SS: 3-5, 2 R, 1 K Connor Wong, DH: 3-5, 1 R Ronaldo Hernández, C: 1-2, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Yolmer Sánchez, 3B/2B: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 K

Brian Keller (SP): 3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 5 K (64 pitches) Eduard Bazardo: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (5 pitches) Phillips Valdez: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (15 pitches) Michael Feliz: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (19 pitches) Durbin Feltman (L): 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K (13 pitches)

We should start off by pointing out Downs’ early exist, as he was hit for in the sixth after just a couple of plate appearances with discomfort in his side. The team is saying it was precautionary, which implies it’s nothing too serious, but that’s now he and Triston Casas who are out with minor injuries. As for players who played the whole game, we haven’t talked too much about Sánchez of late, but he’s having a really nice season. His grand slam on Saturday was his sixth homer of the year, and he’s got an .885 OPS on the season. I’m not sure whether or not he has another opt-out he can use within the next couple of weeks, but if he does it wouldn’t surprise me if he could find a better option for playing time elsewhere.

Portland W 4-0

David Hamilton, SS: 0-4, 2 K Nick Sogard, 2B: 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Devlin Granberg, CF: 3-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI Pedro Castellanos, 1B: 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI Christian Koss, 3B: 0-2, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

Dylan Spacke (SP): 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (48 pitches) Frank German: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (5 pitches) Jacob Wallace: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K (30 pitches) Oddanier Mosqueda (W): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (24 pitches)

This was a very impressive combined performance from the Portland pitching staff, which was nominally a bullpen game, though they were able to get four full innings from Spacke. He’s not much of a prospect, but the 2019 21st rounder is having a solid season, sitting with a 2.41 ERA over 18 2⁄ 3 innings, striking out 16, though also issuing 14 walks. That control is not going to play even in Triple-A, but he’s making things work thus far. At the plate, Castellanos is on fire right now, which is a welcome sight. Overall it’s been a tough year as he repeats Double-A, but going back to May 6 he’s hitting .327/.340/.633. If he can keep up this power, he could be looking at a promotion to Triple-A whenever Casas gets the call to the majors later this summer.

Greenville L 11-15

Tyler McDonough, 2B: 2-5, 2 R, 2 K, 1 SB Ceddanne Rafaela, CF: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 K Matthew Lugo, SS: 3-4, 1 2B, 2 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI Alex Binelas, 1B: 1-2, 1 BB, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 E Nicholas Northcut, 3B: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 4 K Gilbero Jimenez, RF: 1-5, 3 K, 1 E Nick Decker, LF: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K

Wyatt Olds (SP; L): 3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 K (75 pitches)

After coming in following an opener in his last outing, Olds was put back in a traditional starter’s role this time around, but things still did not go well. He’s now made four appearances this month and has allowed four runs in three of them, and didn’t go more than four innings in any of those outings either. The offense did try to do its job, though. Northcut got back on the board after a little bit of a home run slump, at least for him this season, while Lugo really stole the show with three extra-base hits, including a pair of triples. It’s been a big-time bounce-back season for Lugo after struggling most of the way in 2021. This season he’s hitting .318/.377/.591, with that power in particular really sticking out.

Salem W 9-5

Eddinson Paulino, SS: 1-5, 1 2B, 1 R Tyler Miller, LF: 3-5, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Blaze Jordan, 3B: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Nathan Hickey, DH: 0-2, 2 BB, 2 R Niko Kavadas, 1B: 2-4, 1 3B, 1 HR, 1 R, 4 RBI Kier Meredith, RF: 3-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 K, 1 SB

Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP): 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (55 pitches)

This was a nice game for both Miller and Kavadas, a couple of lesser known players from last year’s draft class. Kavadas is a big power hitter who needs to hit as he adds little in the way of defensive value, and he’s got a .906 OPS in his first professional season. Miller, meanwhile, is something of a corner utility guy, and he’s struggled more with an OPS of just .603. On the mound, it’s been kind of a bizarre season for Gonzalez. The 20-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 28 2⁄ 3 innings, but he’s walked 17 and he has a 5.54 ERA this month. He’s still very young and this is his first full season, so no one is expecting a smooth ride. It’s just been a hard season to really figure out.

Player of the Day: Matthew Lugo

