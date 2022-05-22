Red Sox vs. Mariners lineups: Broom, broom, broom, broom, I want to use my broom

In a sign things are turning around, the Red Sox again enter a Sunday afternoon game (1:35 p.m., NESN) looking for their first sweep of the season.

Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound, hoping to put his historically bad last start behind him and keep the ball in the yard against a Mariners team hoping to salvage a win on getaway day. He’ll be matched by another young phenom in Logan Gilbert, who figures to be a force to reckon with in the AL West for years to come. Good thing that’s not our division!

Alex Verdugo gets the Sunday off-day, at least to start, as does Christian Vázquez, who makes way for Kevin Plawecki. Befitting a West Coast team trying not to get swept in a four-game series on the East Coast, the Mariners took their time in releasing their lineups, leaving not time for color commentary on them. Bums!