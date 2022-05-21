Filed under: Gamethreads Game 40 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Mariners By Matt_Collins@MattRyCollins May 21, 2022, 4:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 40 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Mariners Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Four in a row and three straight series wins? Sounds good to me. Go Sox! More From Over the Monster Red Sox vs. Mariners lineup: No Flexen on this Story OTM Open Thread 5/21: It is Saturday Red Sox Minor Lines: Brandon Walter bounces back Today in Red Sox History: May 21 Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Jonny Gomes, Connor Seabold Red Sox 7, Mariners 3: Trevor Story Cannot Stop Mashing Loading comments...
Loading comments...