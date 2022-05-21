Today in Red Sox History: May 21

Today in OTM History

2021: Danny Santana activated; This move didn’t really work out as the Red Sox were hoping.

2020: Robbie Ross Jr. was underrapreciated; His career was short-lived, but while here he played a big role.

2019: Matt Barnes is the reason this bullpen has worked; Matt Barnes getting it done in the first half? Well I never! (I’d take it this year, though.)

2015: Brady Aiken mocked to the Red Sox; They ended up with Andrew Benintendi, which I suppose is a better pick.

2014: It’s time to turn to Pawtucket’s rotation; In this case, that means Brandon Workman and Allen Webster.

Today in Red Sox History

1988: Bobby Doerr has his number retired for the Red Sox. Doerr is perhaps the most underrated all-time great in Red Sox history, with his time often overshadowed from being Ted Williams’ teammate.

1940: Jimmie Foxx hits a grand slam for the second straight day. He becomes only the third player in American League history to do so.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 113th birthday to Mace Brown, who ended his career as the Red Sox closer, though spent a couple of years fighting for the military after claiming that role.

Happy 37th birthday to Andrew Miller, who just this year retired and starting in 2012 rejuvenated his career as a reliever, becoming one of the most dominant in all of baseball.

Happy 52nd birthday to Bryce Florie, who is most famous for being hit in the eye with a line drive, which in turn made young me refuse to pitch for the rest of my life.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.