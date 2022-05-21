Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Jonny Gomes, Connor Seabold

In Friday’s win over the Mariners, the Red Sox got a big grand slam from Trevor Story to help lead them to their third straight win. Things are going well, but it wasn’t all positive, with a late-game collision between Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo knocking the former out of the game. Bogaerts is day-to-day. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

Speaking of that Story grand slam, none other than Jonny Gomes was out on the Monster and came up with the ball. He reacted, well, about how you’d expect Jonny Gomes to react. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

The Red Sox are playing their best baseball of the 2022 season, and as Sean McAdam points out, they are finally starting to gain some momentum. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

This recent stretch of play is giving John Tomase reason for some cautious optimism. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

In more injury news, the surging Connor Seabold is down with an injury down in Triple-A, though right now it doesn’t appear to be too serious. (Keagan Stiefel; NESN)