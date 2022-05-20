Red Sox vs. Mariners Lineups: Wacha Wacha (This Time for Michael)

I’m doing my best Britney Spears impression today because Michael “Waka Waka” Wacha is making his first start since suffering some soreness in his left side that forced him to abandon a scheduled start on May 8. He was put on the 15-day injured list and upon his return, the Red Sox optioned Ryan Braiser to Worcester.

As far as the defense behind him and the lineup goes, things look pretty normal for the Sox as they get set for the second of a four-game series against the Mariners, but there are a couple of minor things to note.

First, Rafael Devers, a left-handed hitter, is batting second against lefty Robbie Ray. The suddenly red-hot Trevor Story is in the five spot, presumably so that he can get some at-bats with guys on base. After he mashed three homers last night, that makes plenty of sense to me. The second is that Francy Cordero gets the day off for Bobby Dalbec, who will bat eighth and play first base.

Here’s how both teams will line up for the 7:10 p.m. first pitch.