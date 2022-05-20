The Red Seat Podcast: Momentum is Shifting

What a lovely morning! The Red Sox are on a bit of a roll here with the combination of solid starting pitching and suddenly awakened bats starting to carry the team to victory. The team is solidly moving in the right direction with back-to-back series wins.

Last night the Red Sox carried this momentum to a win in the series opener against the Mariners behind the epic three-homer night from Trevor Story. All of a sudden Story is on fire, Enrique Hernández is looking like himself at the plate, and Nick Pivetta has found All-Star level form over his last five outings.

The Red Sox will look to carry this positive momentum tonight as Michael Wacha is activated from the injured list to get the start. In this episode of the show we will break down many of the positive trends we see developing with the club. This includes the fact that Xander Bogaerts very very clearly wants to be here and has put all of the pressure on the Red Sox to get a deal done. Will it happen? I hope so.

We discuss what the team can continue to do to improve in right field and at first base and whether or not Jarren Duran and Triston Casas should be up here ASAP to help keep this team pointed in the right direction.

Lastly, we answered a bunch of your listener questions before ending the show.

