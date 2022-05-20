Today in Red Sox History: May 20

Today in OTM History

2021: Making the case for Danny Santana being impactful; To be fair, even I said I didn’t believe it.

2020: Nomar is the Red Sox All-Time shortstop; Nomah!

2019: It’s time to part ways with Tyler Thornburg; We’d have to give it about two more months.

2015: Has Rusney Castillo played his last game in Pawtucket; No, past Ben. No he has not.

2014: Red Sox sign Stephen Drew; Always a fan favorite! (Pretend there’s sarcasm font here.)

Today in Red Sox History

2009: Jacoby Ellsbury ties a major-league record with 12 putouts in a single game.

1991: Jeff Reardon records his 300th career save. Today, he’s 11th on the all-time list, and one of 31 pitchers to ever record 300 saves.

1984: Roger Clemens strikes out a batter per inning over seven innings to record his first win in the majors. There would be a few more over the years.

1976: Lou Pinella barrels over Carlton Fisk on a play at the plate, leading to one of the most iconic brawls between the Red Sox and Yankees.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy would-be 131st birthday to Joe Harris, who spent a few years in the early 1920s as the Red Sox left fielder, receiving MVP votes in two of those seasons.

Many thanks to Baseball-Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History for assistance here, and thanks to Battery Power for the inspiration for these posts.