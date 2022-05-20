OTM Open Thread 5/20: It is Friday

Happy Friday! Trevor Story has broken out in a big way. Three home runs and laundry cart rides later and the Sox have a dozen runs. The Red Sox and Seattle Mariners play again at 7:10 PM ET. Pivetta broke out on Wednesday and Story last night, who’s next? There’s also some day baseball with the Diamondbacks and Cubs playing at 2:20 PM ET, while the two free Apple games tonight are Cardinals-Pirates at 6:35 PM ET, and Rangers Astros at 8:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.