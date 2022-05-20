Daily Red Sox Links: Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, Bryan Mata

The Red Sox might suddenly have fewer long-term concerns when it comes to starting pitching with Brayan Bello looking dominant in Triple-A and Nick Pivetta throwing complete game gems, (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Don’t forget about Bryan Mata either, as Tommy John surgery can’t stop the right-hander from throwing gas. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa are both two of the best shortstops in MLB. Unfortunately, their similarities on the field might extend to how the teams they came up with treat them at the negotiating table. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

We’re finally getting back the good hitting version of Enrique Hernández. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Hernández’s improvement may just be the beginning. (Adam Burke; NESN)

Even though he may not help with the Red Sox’s offensive recovery this season, Nick Northcut is showing signs that he could be an offensive force down the line. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)