Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, J.D. Martinez, Christian Vázquez

The Red Sox had a terrible month of April. There’s really no other way to put it. They finished off the month (and started May) in the worst possible way, dropping two of three in Baltimore to the lowly Orioles. Things aren’t about to get any easier, either. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

As a whole the entire road trip Boston was on to finish the month of April was bad, but things only got worse over the weekend, and especially in the series finale on Sunday. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

It’s tempting to say that this is rock bottom for this Red Sox team, but, well, let’s just say they better hope it actually is rock bottom. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Alex Cora and company are trying to figure out what the heck is going on with this lineup, which certainly gets the bulk of the blame for this start. (Trevor Hass; Boston.com)

If you’re looking for a sliver of hope, Boston did get a grand slam from J.D. Martinez at the end of Sunday’s game, which the team hopes can catapult them forward. (Byron Kerr; RedSox.com)

John Tomase writes that it’s time to take a closer look at Christian Vázquez’s role on this team. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Boston’s lineup is not about to get a bunch of sympathy, nor should they, but they are not fans of the new layout of Camden Yards. (Tara Sullivan; Boston Globe)

Derek Holland was added this winter as pitching depth, but he’s opted out of his minor-league deal. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)