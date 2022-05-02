OTM Open Thread 5/2: It is Monday

Happy Monday. Well, not as happy as it should be after a weekend playing the Baltimore Orioles. With an off day to regroup and reset the Sox hopefully can figure out where the bats went before the suddenly-good Los Angeles Angels come to town tomorrow. Obviously it’s not time to panic, but what is going on offensively? We can keep tabs on the AL East tonight, though, with MLBTV’s free game being between the Yankees and Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET. The Bruins take on the Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET for their first playoff game to get your mind of the Sox funk. Talk about what you want, get ready for tough games, and be good to one another.