Game 38 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Mariners

The Red Sox are flying high, relatively speaking, beating up on the AL West for two straight series wins, and they look to make it three straight, again against that division. This time it’s the Mariners coming to town for a four-game set, with the opener pitting the veteran Rich Hill against the rookie George Kirby. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Last Night

Win; 5-1

How to Watch

You can watch locally on cable on NESN.

How to Listen

WEEI 93.7 AM has the call.

Prep for the Game

Lineups

Series Preview

Today on the Site

Daily Links

Today in History

Minor Lines

Pre-Cap Pod

Franchy looking good

Join us below for the game today. Just remember to be respectful of everyone.

Go Sox!

Over the Monster has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Over the Monster and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.