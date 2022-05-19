Red Sox vs. Mariners lineups: Kirby Battle Royale

The Red Sox, fresh off a second series win in a row, can take the first stop toward a third tonight against the Mariners behind Rich Hill (7:10 p.m., NESN).

Hill comes into the game off a solid start in Texas, having not given up more than 2 runs in a start in more than a month. He’ll face off against star rookie George Kirby, who’s been lights out through his two MLB starts and has an ERA of freaking 0.90. My opinion? Let’s double or triple that tonight.

The other new face for the Mariners is MLB steals leader and Vladimir Guerrero (Sr.)-in-the-making Julio Rodríguez, who’s going to be a destructive force in the league for years to come. Right now it’s his legs that are keeping him afloat; he will not have to rely on them for long. If you’re wondering who the next 40-40 guy might be, wonder no more.

Anyhow I had more to write but got caught up so here are the lineups: