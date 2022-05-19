Today in Red Sox History: May 19

Today in OTM History

2021: Eduardo Rodriguez is giving up too many hits; This ended up being a problem all year. Eddie hasn’t pitched to his expectations this year, either.

2020: Underrated players from the 2007 championship team; That whole team in general is underrated.

2018: Who the mock drafts have the Red Sox taking; Nobody had Triston Casas as the pick. I’d say it’s worked out.

2017: Hector Velázquez struggles in his major-league debut; He’d turn things around and be a solid swingman for a few years.

2016: Time to give Rusney Castillo one more chance; It did come a couple weeks later, but that was his last one and it only lasted about a week.

2015: Is it time for Rusney Castillo?; Weird timing!

2014: Third base trade targets for the Red Sox; Number one? Pablo Sandoval...

Today in Red Sox History

2008: Jon Lester throws a no-hitter just two years after recovering from lymphoma. It’s the fourth no-hitter caught by Jason Varitek.

1976: Carl Yastrzemski, for the first and ultimately only time in his career, hits three home runs in one game.

1941: Lefty Grove breaks a major-league record by winning his 20th consecutive Fenway start.

1933: Red Sox catcher Rick Ferrell homered against his brother Wes, who hit a home run of his own a few innings later. It is the first time in league history two brothers on opposite teams homered in the same game.

Today in Red Sox Birthdays

Happy 26th birthday to Connor Wong, who is currently the team’s third catcher and is likely not far away from getting an extended chance as at least the backup catcher.

