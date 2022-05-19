The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Astros, Previewing the Mariners

Welcome back to another episode of The Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the OTM Podcast Network to hear the latest from every series as well as a preview of whatever is next to come for the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox just finished off back-to-back series wins! Can you believe it? After finishing off the Rangers in Arlington, the Red Sox returned to Fenway to face the scorching hot Houston Astros. Garrett Whitlock pitched well enough in the series opener, going five innings and allowing only two runs, limiting the Astros to just three hits and two walks while striking out three batters. He seems to be staying in the rotation for the foreseeable future, and looks to be settling in nicely to the role. The Sox offense looked to be getting right on track. Both Trevor Story and Xander Bogaerts hit home runs, while J.D. Martinez and Enrique Hernández recorded two hits apiece. The Red Sox would go on to win this opener by a score of 6-3.

Game Story

The real trouble happened in game 2, where Nathan Eovaldi seemingly got knocked all the way back to 2019, allowing five home runs in the second inning. Eovaldi would only last 1 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up nine runs, (six earned) with a walk and no strikeouts. This was one ugly start. The Red Sox offense also stranded 27 runners, and went 2-14 with RISP. The Astros would win this one 13-4.

Game Story

The final game of the season had one of the best starts from any Red Sox pitcher since 2019. Nick Pivetta looks to have figured out his mechanics, as he pitched a complete game, giving up a home run to the first batter of the game, José Altuve, and then dominating from there. The offense wasn't the greatest, scattering five hits, but they made them all count. There was another Bogaerts dinger, plus a triple and a double from Devers. The Red Sox won the final game, 5-1.

Game Story

Up next for the Red Sox is a four-game set at home against Seattle. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Over The Monster podcast network so you never miss an episode!