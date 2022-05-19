OTM Open Thread 5/19: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! Wow, what a performance from Nick Pivetta. The Red Sox took two out of three from the Houston Astros and are now “just” seven games under .500. It’s a start. The Seattle Mariners are in town for four games and the bats are starting to thrive at Fenway Park. First pitch tonight is at 7:10 PM ET. There’s also some day baseball on the schedule including MLBTV’s free game of the day between the Yankees and Orioles starting at 12:35 PM ET. Meanwhile, the Celtics will attempt to tie up their series against the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET. And this weekend we’ll get the Boston heat - 96 degrees! Talk about what you want and be good to one another.