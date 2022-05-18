Filed under: Gamethreads Game 37 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Astros By Matt_Collins@MattRyCollins May 18, 2022, 6:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 37 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email This 6:10 start is very much messing with my internal rhythm, so a short gamethread today. Let’s win a series. Go Sox! More From Over the Monster Red Sox vs. Astros lineups: After all that, they can still win the series What’s behind Nick Pivetta’s recent turnaround? Red Sox release Carlos Martínez OTM Open Thread 5/18: It is Wednesday Red Sox Minor Lines: Ceddane Rafaela hits for the cycle Today in Red Sox History: May 18 Loading comments...
